Azerbaijan, Armenia conduct joint inspection of Sadarak-Yeraskh railway section

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia conducted a joint inspection of the current condition of the Sadarak-Yeraskh railway section on January 15, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The purpose of the inspection was to assess the technical suitability of the railway segment for the movement of specialized railway construction equipment needed to carry out infrastructure restoration works.

During the joint review, the parties exchanged views on issues related to evaluating the technical condition of the railway infrastructure along the inspected section.