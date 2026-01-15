Armenian PM calls for de-jure approval of TRIPP accords

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Agreements reached under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project must first be recognized de jure, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a Cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

“On the other hand, a large volume of practical work awaits us. We must take the steps arising from yesterday’s statement as soon as possible. First and foremost, they must be adopted as de jure agreements. We will begin work on the necessary draft agreements and legal decisions. In particular, a company called TRIPP should be established in Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

He added that routes, roads, construction rights, land use, infrastructure development, and permit issues under TRIPP must also be defined.

“I believe we must start preparatory work from today. From now on, we need to review all processes so that everything is carried out properly and within established timelines,” Pashinyan emphasized.

On January 14, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the agreement signed between Armenia and the United States on implementing the TRIPP project. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington, where they presented a framework program for the execution of the TRIPP project. The published document was hailed as a significant step toward fulfilling commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

In their joint statement, Mirzoyan and Rubio emphasized Armenia’s intention to approve and support the creation of the TRIPP Development Company, which will be tasked with overseeing the development of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the right to implement the project for an initial term of 49 years. Under the terms, Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company while retaining 26%.

On August 8, 2025, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

