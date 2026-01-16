Kazakhstan plans to boost oil exports to Germany in 2026
Photo: KazMunayGas
Kazakhstan is expected to increase its oil exports to Germany in 2026. Kazakhstan’s oil shipments to Germany reached 2.1 million tons in 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy