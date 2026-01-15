Kazakhstan set to roll out digital labeling for motor oils

The ministry underscored the importance of timely preparedness for the forthcoming regulatory framework. Producers, importers, as well as wholesale and retail distributors, will be required to register promptly in the Information System for Product Labeling and Traceability to comply with the newly established guidelines.

The implementation of the labeling system will be phased. Starting in February 2026, motor oils produced or imported into the country will be mandated to carry digital labels. Full traceability of the product’s movement throughout the entire supply chain will be enforced by February 1, 2027.

The ministry emphasized that the primary objective of this initiative is to enhance market transparency and safeguard consumer rights. Experts suggest that a substantial proportion of motor oils currently on the market may be circulating through the shadow economy. Unscrupulous suppliers frequently repackage counterfeit oils in original containers from reputable brands, making the fake products nearly indistinguishable from authentic ones. The use of such substandard oils poses significant risks to vehicle owners, often resulting in engine malfunctions and considerable financial losses.

The digital labeling system, which employs Data Matrix identification technology, is designed to tackle this problem. By assigning each oil container a unique, tamper-proof digital code, the system will enable comprehensive control over product circulation and prevent duplication or misuse.