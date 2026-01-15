Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan unveils launch date for PepsiCo's snack plant in Almaty

Kazakhstan Materials 15 January 2026 12:39 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan unveils launch date for PepsiCo's snack plant in Almaty
Photo: Kazakh government

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. PepsiCo's snack manufacturing facility in Kazakhstan's Almaty region is slated for a technical launch in March 2026, with full-scale operations expected to commence in June 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The project is being implemented in two phases to establish new value chains, promote agro-industrial cooperation, and introduce modern technologies for the storage and processing of agricultural products. The plant is being built on an area of 50,000 square meters.

According to the government, to ensure a steady supply of raw materials, 15 agreements have already been signed with domestic farmers. By the completion of all construction phases in 2028, the project is expected to create around 900 new jobs. Once fully operational, the plant will process up to 210,000 tons of potatoes annually.

Construction of the plant began in September 2025. Initially, PepsiCo had planned to invest $160 million, but the total investment was later increased to $360 million.

