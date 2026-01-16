Albanian President Bajram Begaj to visit Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Albanian President Bajram Begaj will visit Azerbaijan in March to attended the 13th Global Baku Forum, Besart Kadia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Albania to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

The ambassador noted that Albania looks forward to a series of high-level visits and joint events that will further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“The 2nd meeting of the Joint Working Group on Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation is scheduled to take place in Tirana, providing a platform to advance concrete projects and deepen institutional collaboration. President Bajram Begaj will visit Azerbaijan from 13 to 15 March to participate in an event organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, underscoring Albania’s commitment to cultural and intellectual exchange," said the ambassador.

The Forum will take place in Baku from March 12 to 14, 2026, bringing together current and former heads of state and government, prime ministers, Nobel Prize laureates, and distinguished scholars.