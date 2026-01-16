Turkmenistan agriculture ministry announces tender for chemicals
The Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan has announced a tender for the supply of plant protection chemicals, inviting qualified suppliers to submit proposals for seed dressing, insecticides, and herbicides within the specified deadlines.
