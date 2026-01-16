KazTransOil completes infrastructure upgrades at Mangistau oil pumping stations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 16. KazTransOil has completed infrastructure projects at the Zhetibay and Karazhanbas oil pumping stations in the Mangistau region to reduce environmental risks and enhance operational safety, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

At Zhetibay, a new tank farm was installed for safe oil storage and transport with minimal environmental impact. Key upgrades include two 10,000 m³ steel tanks, a foam-water firefighting station, and reinforced concrete water reserve tanks.

Environmental measures, such as pontoons to reduce oil evaporation, were also implemented. Additionally, engineering systems, including power supply, lightning protection, and fire safety, were modernized.

At Karazhanbas, the power supply system was upgraded with a new energy block for backup power and improved lightning protection and energy-efficient lighting.

The project also included replacing 42 electric drives and laying 152 km of new cables, boosting equipment safety and reducing technological risks.

Meanwhile, Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yesimkhanov said at the government meeting in December that Kazakhstan produced 14 million tons of petroleum products in the period from January through November 2025, which is a 6.5% increase compared to the same period last year.