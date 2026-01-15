Innovation competition at UNEC: “B2B Solutions” and “Green Karabakh” Hackathons Held (PHOTO)

An innovation hackathon was held at UNEC in cooperation with IBI LLC and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), bringing together students to compete with innovative ideas.

During the hackathon, UNEC students presented creative and digital solutions to real-world problems under the themes “B2B Solutions” and “Green Karabakh.”

The “B2B Solutions” hackathon focused on addressing business challenges in the corporate environment. Following the selection stage, 15 teams comprising 60 students advanced to the competition. After an intense and highly competitive process, the teams “Enthuzone,” “Savai,” and “ITeaguys,” made up of students from the Faculty of Digital Economy, secured first, second, and third places respectively.

Held in parallel, the “Green Karabakh” hackathon was dedicated to environmental sustainability and innovative approaches. In this category, 15 teams consisting of 67 students worked on real problems aligned with the “Green Karabakh” concept, developing environmentally focused and innovative projects. Based on the evaluation of the jury, the teams “Explogreen,” “SustainX,” and “EcoWatch” were declared the winners.

Throughout the hackathon, participants transformed their ideas into technological solutions and presented their projects to a professional jury, demonstrating strong teamwork and problem-solving skills.

At the end of the hackathon, the winning teams were awarded prizes as follows:

1st place: 4,000 AZN

2nd place: 2,500 AZN

3rd place: 1,000 AZN