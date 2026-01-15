Iranian skies remain clear for flights, Civil Aviation Organization says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Flights in Iranian airspace are operating as usual, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) stated, Trend reports.

According to the authority, airports are currently accepting transit, arrival, and departure flights while providing full services to passengers. Passengers are advised to check flight information before heading to the airport.

The announcement follows media reports that Iranian airspace was briefly closed due to concerns over a potential U.S. attack, which were later clarified.

