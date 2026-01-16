UN forecasts inflation dynamics in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Consumer price inflation in Turkmenistan is projected to reach 5.9% in 2026 before easing to 3.9% in 2027, Trend reports via the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

The figures were presented in UN DESA’s World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 report.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected consumer price inflation in Turkmenistan at around 6% in 2026, rising to 5 percent in 2026, with a longer-term forecast of about 8% by 2030.

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) is a key part of the UN Secretariat that supports global efforts for sustainable development, acting as the UN's "think tank" by providing analysis, building capacity, and facilitating intergovernmental discussions on economic, social, and environmental issues, with a strong focus on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It helps countries translate global commitments into national actions, provides crucial data and policy advice, and supports bodies like the UN General Assembly and the ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council).