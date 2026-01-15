Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reports surge in budget revenues and expenditures in 2025
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has reported an increase in both budget revenues and expenditures, reflecting continued fiscal growth in the region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy