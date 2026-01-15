Chinese firm signals interest in expanding cooperation with SOCAR abroad (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. China National Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (CNCEC), is prepared to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, including in the expansion into international markets, CNCEC Chairman Mo Dingge said, Trend reports.

Mo made the remarks during a meeting on January 13 at CNCEC’s headquarters with Kanan Mirzayev, General Manager of Petkim and Head of the Refinery and Petrochemical Business Unit at SOCAR Türkiye.

The discussions focused on strengthening long-term strategic cooperation in the energy and chemical sectors, as well as jointly promoting high-quality regional economic development.

Mo noted that CNCEC, as a global leader in chemical engineering, has built strong capabilities in international engineering contracting, industrial investment and operations, and core technology research and development, delivering a number of landmark projects worldwide.

He added that cooperation between China and Azerbaijan under the Belt and Road Initiative is increasingly aligned with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s regional economic integration agenda, creating a broad platform for deeper engagement between companies from both countries.

“SOCAR, as a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s energy industry, holds a strong position in the global oil, gas and petrochemical markets,” Mo said. “CNCEC is ready to further expand cooperation with SOCAR in areas such as technological innovation and international market development, leveraging the complementary strengths of both sides to support broader China–Azerbaijan economic cooperation.”

Mirzayev praised CNCEC’s technical expertise and its leading role in the global energy and chemical industries.

He emphasized that SOCAR is pursuing an internationally oriented growth strategy and aims to build a leading regional energy and petrochemical ecosystem. CNCEC’s technological capabilities, engineering track record and global operations, he said, align well with SOCAR’s development priorities and offer substantial potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Mirzayev expressed confidence that, by using industrial transformation as a catalyst for closer collaboration, both sides could unlock new opportunities, strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to regional economic development.

SOCAR Türkiye is a major integrated energy and industrial company in Türkiye, operating across refining, petrochemicals, natural gas, trade and portfolio businesses through units such as Petkim and STAR Refinery.