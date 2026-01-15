President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to laws related to mine clearance activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved amendments to several laws in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Mine Clearance Activities,” Trend reports.

The amendments, signed by the head of state, introduce changes to a number of legislative acts to ensure more effective enforcement of mine clearance regulations and related safety measures.

Under the amendments, if a monument is discovered during construction, economic, or other activities, including mine clearance, all work must be immediately suspended. The relevant authority designated by the appropriate executive body and the designated scientific organization must be notified, after which the authority and the scientific organization are required to conduct research and carry out other measures stipulated by law within two months.

In such cases, construction, economic, and other activities, including mine clearance operations, may resume only with the permission of the body designated by the relevant executive authority, based on the opinion of the designated scientific organisation and specialists.

If mine clearance activities are carried out in areas of historical or archaeological significance, the territory will be examined in advance by specialists, and preliminary research of monuments will be ensured. The relevant authority designated by the executive body will also ensure the participation of its representative and specialists at the site where such activities, including mine clearance, are conducted.

It is also stipulated that the protection of monuments discovered during mine clearance activities in the city of Shusha, as well as construction, restoration, repair, mine clearance, and economic activities in historically and archaeologically significant areas, will be carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Law “On the Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha City.”

The amendments further expand the rights of victims in the field of mine clearance activities related to the protection of public health. In accordance with the Law “On Mine Clearance Activities,” victims will be provided with specialized medical care in state healthcare institutions at the expense of the state budget, or, where services are included in the benefits package under the Law “On Medical Insurance,” at the expense of compulsory health insurance funds.

In addition, the amendments establish a legal basis for the use of animals in mine clearance activities in Azerbaijan for the purpose of detecting explosive ordnance. Provided that the requirements of other regulatory legal acts are observed, animals may be used for this purpose in accordance with standard operating procedures.

