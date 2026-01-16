Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $2.42, or 3.37%, on January 15 from the previous level, coming in at $69.29 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $2.54, or 3.65%, to $66.99 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $2.48, or 6.59%, to $35.14 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $2.48, or 3.6%, to $66.31 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.