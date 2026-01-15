RINA and HPC to support OSCE green ports project in Caspian region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 15. RINA and HPC Hamburg Port Consulting have been awarded a five-year contract for the OSCE project “Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region,” Trend reports via RINA.

The project covers ports in Baku, Aktau, Kuryk, Turkmenbashi, and Batumi and aims to improve sustainability through renewable energy, energy efficiency, digital monitoring, and climate adaptation. It additionally encompasses initiatives aimed at promoting gender parity within port operations.

RINA and HPC will provide analyses, action plans, technical specifications for pilot projects, and training for port authorities. The initiative also establishes a regional cooperation platform for knowledge exchange and sustainable port management.

RINA is an international engineering, consulting, and certification company from Italy, specializing in sustainable and digital solutions for energy, transport, and industry.

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting—a German consulting firm focused on port infrastructure, logistics, and digitalization, supporting efficient and sustainable port operations.

On 14 June 2019 in Baku, the OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Coordinator, alongside the Director of the Port of Baku, inaugurated the initiative Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region. The OSCE's initiatives in this domain are consistent with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and support many Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 7, "Affordable and Clean Energy"; SDG 9, "Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure"; and SDG 17, "Global Partnerships." The initiative receives financial backing from Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, and Iceland.

