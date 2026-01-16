Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 16 January 2026 05:39 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia’s construction cost index edges up in November 2025

Gulnara Rahimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Construction Cost Index (CCI) of Georgia in November 2025 saw a 0.5% increase compared to the previous month.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office indicates that the rise was primarily driven by a 1.3% increase in average monthly nominal wages for employees in the construction sector, which accounted for 0.43 percentage points of the total monthly change.

On a year-on-year basis, the Construction Cost Index (CCI) increased by 5.2% in November 2025. A substantial portion of this rise was driven by a 21% surge in construction wages compared to November 2024, contributing 5.02 percentage points to the overall index change. Additionally, other construction-related costs saw a 4.8% increase, adding 0.3 percentage points to the total index.

When compared to February 2022, the CCI has risen by 25.8%, reflecting the sustained upward pressure on construction costs since the start of 2022.

