Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers exchange views on regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on the current situation and regional stability in a phone conversation, Trend reports via China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, the Iranian minister briefed his Chinese counterpart on the latest developments in Iran, noting that the recent unrest had been instigated by external forces and that the situation has now stabilized.

Araghchi said that Tehran is prepared to counter any foreign interference while keeping the door to dialogue open and expressed hope that China would play a greater role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Wang Yi said that China consistently supports the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, opposes the use or threat of force in international relations, rejects imposing one’s will on other countries, and is against a return to the “law of the jungle” in global affairs.

He added that China believes the Iranian government and people will unite to overcome difficulties, maintain stability, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

