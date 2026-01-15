Uzbekistan, Kuwait’s Burgan International take steps toward medicine production

Photo: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan and Kuwait’s Burgan International are exploring opportunities to develop the production of branded generic and pediatric medicines, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, and Saadun Hammad Al-Otaibi, Chairman of the Board of Burgan International.

The agreement will outline measures to support the export of domestically produced medicines to regional markets.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering a systematic and long-term partnership focused on localization, technology transfer, and the creation of added value within Uzbekistan's pharmaceutical sector.

Furthermore, in February 2025, Uzbekistan and Kuwait formalized a joint declaration aimed at advancing bilateral relations under the framework of a comprehensive partnership.