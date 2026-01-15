Azerbaijan prohibits sharing certain types of information on social networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The scope of information prohibited from being spread on the internet information resource has been expanded, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the law "On information, informatization, and information protection" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, the owner of an Internet information resource and its domain name or the user of an information and telecommunications network must not allow the placement of the following information prohibited from being released on that information resource (information and telecommunications network):