BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Presidential election in Türkiye will be held in 2028, and early voting is not a subject of discussion, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, Trend reports.

Erdoğan expressed his views on a number of topical issues at the AK Party meeting.

The Turkish leader announced the dates of the presidential and municipal elections.

"The presidential and parliamentary election will be held in 2028, and the municipal election in 2029," he added.