EBRD presents floating-rate bonds at Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ Representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) delivered a presentation on floating-rate bonds at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), addressing staff from various local financial institutions, Trend reports via the CBA.

The session covered recent efforts to develop the interbank money market, including the AZIR index (Azerbaijan Interbank Rate), its newly adopted calculation methodology, and its growing role in monetary policy transmission. Participants explored the application of the AZIR index as a reference rate in the issuance of floating-rate bonds in the local capital market and had the opportunity to pose questions on the topic.

The discussion also emphasized the strategic importance of floating-rate bonds in local currency as a means of deepening the capital market and diversifying financial instruments, in line with the “Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024–2026.” EBRD officials reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing collaboration with local partners in this area.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel