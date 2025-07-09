Exports from Iran’s free trade zones show uptick in early months
Exports from Iran’s Free Trade Zones totaled more than $300 million in the first quarter of the Iranian calendar year, marking a nine percent increase from the same period last year. Despite this growth, the country’s overall non-oil exports declined both in value and volume.
