Kazakhstan and China agree to Middle Corridor-booster deal
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways and China Railway have signed a new Strategic Cooperation Agreement to boost transport along the China-Europe route and enhance the Middle Corridor’s appeal. The agreement, replacing a 2014 deal, focuses on developing international routes, increasing cargo flow via the Trans-Caspian route, improving infrastructure, optimizing logistics, and implementing digital technologies.
