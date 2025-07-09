Kazakhstan and China agree to Middle Corridor-booster deal

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan Railways and China Railway have signed a new Strategic Cooperation Agreement to boost transport along the China-Europe route and enhance the Middle Corridor’s appeal. The agreement, replacing a 2014 deal, focuses on developing international routes, increasing cargo flow via the Trans-Caspian route, improving infrastructure, optimizing logistics, and implementing digital technologies.

