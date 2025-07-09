Lithuania ramps up solar subsidies in response to skyrocketing demand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Lithuanian residents now have more financial support available to install rooftop solar panels or expand their existing systems, thanks to an additional 9.3 million euros in government funding approved by Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Trend reports.

The fresh funds are earmarked for the ongoing call for applications, giving homeowners a golden opportunity to snag subsidies for putting solar power systems on their rooftops or other fitting private properties.

“Public interest in solar support has been tremendous. From the beginning of the sunny season, we've ensured funding, steadily increased it, and now added another 9.3 million euros so that even more people can take advantage of this opportunity. We hope this measure will allow residents to invest in their own energy independence throughout the summer while also contributing to the resilience of our national energy system,” said Minister Vaičiūnas.

Applications must be submitted to the Environmental Projects Management Agency (APVA) by October 31, 2025, or until the available funding runs out. Only residents who installed new solar systems or expanded their capacity on or after February 1, 2022, are eligible for support.

In just under five months, the APVA has received over 19,000 applications from producing consumers requesting compensation for newly installed solar systems—collectively amounting to over 43 million euros. During the same period, nearly 1,000 residents used the subsidies to increase the capacity of their existing systems. As a result, the total installed generation capacity by residential producers in Lithuania has risen by approximately 173 megawatts (MW).

So far this year, the Ministry of Energy has launched 54 million euros worth of funding calls for residential solar installations.

Authorities have underscored that this represents the conclusive solicitation for comprehensive solar financing for the fiscal year 2025. Nevertheless, the Ministry is evaluating a forthcoming strategic incentive initiative later this fiscal year, specifically tailored for residents interested in the dual implementation of a photovoltaic system alongside an energy storage solution. This would specifically advantage stakeholders who are unable to secure requisite technical interconnection parameters from the grid operator owing to infrastructural constraints.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel