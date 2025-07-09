Iran activates rail freight transport from China
Rail freight from China to Iran’s Markazi Province has officially launched via Central Asia. So far, 25,000 tons of cargo have been moved along the route, with plans to reach 55,000 tons next month. The new corridor boosts efficiency and reduces transport costs, according to Kaveh SEZ officials.
