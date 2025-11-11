Kazakhstan's Tokayev begins state visit to Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Moscow for a state visit, Trend reports via the Kazakh president's office.

Upon arrival at Vnukovo-2 Airport, Tokayev was greeted with full ceremonial honors, including a guard of honor from the Moscow garrison and a military band performance.

The Kazakh leader was welcomed by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and other senior officials. The national anthems of both countries were played during the ceremony.