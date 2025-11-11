Iran’s IRENEX lays out up-to-date sales valuation figures from early 2025
IRENEX transactions totaled 2.68 quadrillion rials ($4.54 billion) this year, with 5.72 million tons of hydrocarbon products sold. Domestic sales were 579 trillion rials ($981 million), while international sales reached 1.42 quadrillion rials ($2.4 billion). The exchange also sold electricity and other products worth 468 trillion rials ($793 million) and 213 trillion rials ($361 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy