Chronicles of Victory: November 9, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 44th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army liberated Qobu Dilagharda, Yal Pirahmadli, Yukhari Yaghlivand, Dilagharda, Seyid Mahmudlu, Alasgarli villages of Fuzuli, Damirchilar, Chanagchi, Madatkand, Sighnag villages of Khojaly, Susanlig, Domi, Tugh, Akaku, Azikh villages of Khojavand, Huseynalilar, Soyudlu, Ashaghi Sirik villages of Jabrayil, Yukhari Mollu, Ashaghi Mollu, Khojik villages if Gubadli, Kechikli and Ordakli villages of Zangilan from occupation.

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army liberated 48 more villages, 1 settlement and 8 strategic hills from occupation.

- Azerbaijani president interviewed by BBC News.

- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Flag Day.

- President Aliyev congratulates Joseph Biden.

- The units of the Armenian Armed Forces were dealt serious blows in the main areas of the front.

- A list of destroyed enemy military equipment was presented.

- Armenia violates ceasefire along state border with Azerbaijan.

- A video of the destruction of firing points and personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces was presented.

- Azerbaijani MoD presents footage of Zangilan's newly liberated Bartaz village.

- The enemy's military equipment was destroyed on the road to the Shusha.

- Azerbaijani army destroyed Armenian troops moving from Khojaly towards Khankendi.

- Azerbaijan continues to strike at Armenian positions, servicemen in direction of Khojavend district of front.

- Azerbaijani MoD shows video footage of Shusha city liberated from occupation.

- Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Tor-M2KM, Osa anti-aircraft missile system in direction of Khojavend district.

- Armenian manpower destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line.

- List of territories liberated from occupation for November 9, 2020.