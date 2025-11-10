Kazakhstan reports surge in coal exports through Russian ports
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways reported that the volume of Kazakh coal transported through Russian ports reached 9.6 million tons in the first ten months of 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy