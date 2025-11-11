Kazakhstan to use AI for medicine delivery and detecting fake prescriptions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan plans to use AI to optimize medicine delivery and detect fraudulent prescriptions, Deputy Minister of Health Timur Muratov announced at a government meeting, Trend reports.

Muratov explained that AI will help plan and ensure timely delivery of pharmaceuticals, while also identifying fake prescriptions. The initiative is part of the government’s broader digitalization efforts in the healthcare sector, following presidential directives.

Integration of electronic prescription systems with medicine supply management has already halved the time needed to process prescriptions.

Under the "Social Wallet" project, over 10 million e-prescriptions have been issued across 708 medical organizations using digital tools such as e-Densaulyq, Halyk, BSK, Face ID, and SMS verification codes.