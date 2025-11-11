Azerbaijan's MEDIA, Euronews Academy roll out joint training on TV and live journalism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11.​ The next stage of the Euronews Academy international training program, dedicated to the topic of "TV and live journalism," was launched within the framework of the joint cooperation between the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and one of the leading European news networks, Euronews, today, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Euronews Baku Executive Director Fernando Soares noted that the "live journalism" format is a new generation media experience based on direct communication with the audience and stressing the principle of participation.

He pointed out that the training program allows journalists to improve their skills in presenting events live, with a balance of factual accuracy and emotional impact.

The executive director emphasized that this initiative is an important step in ensuring reliability and sustainability of public interest in the information space.

Deputy Executive Director of the MEDIA Natig Mammadli highlighted that in the modern media environment, further improving the quality indicators of television journalism and applying new technological trends is of particular importance.

He said that such international cooperation projects contribute to the development of knowledge and skills of young journalists, as well as to the adaptation of national television content to international standards, and create conditions for sustainable development of the media.

The four-day training program began in the special auditorium of the Media Development Agency at Baku State University with the topic "Preparation of television news, television reports, and live broadcasts."

The participants were introduced to practical skills such as preparation of news stories, structuring materials for broadcast, and managing live connections, presented by Bojan Brkic, head of the Astana bureau of Euronews, a professional journalist and media manager with extensive experience in the field of television broadcasting.

The educational process continued with interactive lectures, practical assignments, group discussions, and analysis of television news.

The training program will continue until November 14.

