Azerbaijan’s MFA honors memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared a post on the occasion of the commemoration day of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Trend reports.

“Today marks 87 years since the passing of the founder of brotherly Türkiye, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

We pay deep respect to the cherished memory of the great statesman, commander, and politician Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, whose legacy lives forever in the hearts of our brotherly nations,” the ministry wrote in a post on its Facebook page.