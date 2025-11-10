Kazakhstan explores SAF production with LanzaJet in Kostanay

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 10. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with LanzaJet CEO Jimmy Samarit and Vice President of Commercial Affairs Stefan Tion to discuss industrial and technological cooperation on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on plans to build a SAF plant in Rudny, Kostanay region, with an annual production capacity of 54,000 tons of aviation fuel and up to 100,000 tons of bioethanol processing. The project aims to localize advanced technologies and support the country’s green aviation and agricultural sectors. A feasibility study for the plant has already been completed.

LanzaJet, a subsidiary of U.S.-based bioengineering firm LanzaTech, produces SAF from ethanol derived from various feedstocks, including grains, corn, and potatoes. The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and aligns with Kazakhstan’s climate and energy priorities.

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized government support for the initiative, noting that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aims to develop Kazakhstan as an international aviation hub and ensure a reliable supply of high-quality, eco-friendly aviation fuel.

LanzaJet is backed by major global investors and airlines, including International Airlines Group, Shell, British Airways, Microsoft, ANA, Airbus, and others, and has long-term offtake agreements with leading carriers worldwide.