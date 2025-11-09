Azerbaijani athletes to compete in six sports at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijani representatives will compete in six sports today at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, which are taking place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in judo, swimming, weightlifting, table tennis, volleyball, and boxing.

Azerbaijan is represented at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games by 179 athletes in 20 sports. A total of 57 countries are competing for medals in 23 sports.

The closing ceremony of the Games will take place on November 21.