Türkmennebit opens doors to bidders for chemical products and auxiliary materials
Eligible manufacturers and official distributors are invited to submit applications to participate in the tender. Companies registered in or holding bank accounts in offshore zones are not permitted.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy