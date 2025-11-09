Kyrgyzstan pushes for stronger industrial, tech ties through OTS — economy ministry (Exclusive)
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan views its participation in the 2nd meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on October 23–24, 2025, in Baku, as a platform for the comprehensive development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy