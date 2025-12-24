Israeli ambassador attends boarding school music room opening in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan and Israel’s Ministry of Regional Cooperation have jointly opened a renovated music room at boarding school No. 4 in Baku, the publication of embassy on X page said, Trend reports.

“Today, it was a great honor for us to take part in the opening of the renovated Music Room at a boarding-type general education school through the joint initiative of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Baku and the Ministry of Regional Cooperation. This renewed space will allow students to benefit from modern music therapy methods, supporting their well-being, development, and creativity,” the post reads.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ronen Krausz highlighted the depth of ties between the two countries.

“The State of Israel is proud of its excellent relations with Azerbaijan across all areas, and we remain committed to further strengthening our cooperation, particularly in the fields of social welfare and community support,” he noted.

The statement also conveyed sincere appreciation to the school’s director, Vafa Seyidova, for her valuable support and close cooperation throughout the project's implementation.

