Kazakhstan to step up support for creative industries

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. Kazakhstan is strengthening state support for its creative industries as the Mazhilis (the lower house of Parliament) approved legislative amendments at second reading, Trend reports via the Mazhilis.

The changes, initiated by members of Parliament, had been endorsed at first reading on November 12.

The amendments introduce changes to the laws On Culture, On State Youth Policy, and On Cinematography. In particular, they define new concepts such as a “creative industries worker” and a “register of creative industry entities,” aimed at systematizing and formalizing the sector.

Under the updated framework, the Ministry of Culture and Information will be granted authority to monitor and assess the attraction of private investment into creative industry projects. Regional administrations (akimats) will be tasked with creating conditions for talent development and self-realization, including by supporting entrepreneurship in the creative sector. The amendments also outline key priorities of state youth policy to encourage greater youth involvement in creative industries.

In addition, the legislation introduces safeguards to protect the rights of creative industry workers, with the goal of expanding their creative and professional freedom.

The amendments also regulate the activities of organizers of large-scale cultural and entertainment events involving foreign performers. Concurrently, the protocol for the issuance of cinematic distribution certifications for cinemas is undergoing a comprehensive revision.

