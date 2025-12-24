Azerbaijan makes important efforts to bring together reps of religious faiths

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ Azerbaijan is implementing important measures to bring together representatives of religious faiths, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders in Baku, Trend reports.

She stated that today, Azerbaijan is recognized globally as a land where diverse civilizations converge, a place where national and cultural diversity has flourished over centuries, and where people of different nations and faiths coexist in peace, security, mutual understanding, and dialogue.

Aliyeva emphasized that multiculturalism and tolerance, which have long been integral to Azerbaijani identity, are now embedded in the daily lives of every citizen, regardless of their nationality, language, or religion.

"In addition to promoting positive experiences in tolerance, multiculturalism, religious coexistence, and intercultural dialogue, our country is undertaking significant measures to bring together representatives of various religious communities," she remarked.

The ombudsperson also highlighted that Azerbaijan has hosted numerous international and regional conferences, forums, and symposiums in recent years, all focused on these critical areas.

"I believe that the issues to be discussed and the reports to be made at today's forum will be important in terms of promoting existing positive experiences in the field of establishing effective interreligious dialogue and more efficient provision of state-religion relations based on constitutional norms and principles," she concluded.

