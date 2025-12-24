Azerbaijan reveals ranking of local insurance companies by premium volume in 11M2025
Azerbaijan's insurance companies collected 1.36 billion manat ($802 million) in premiums from January to November 2025. PASHA Life Insurance led with 619.2 million manat ($363 million), followed by PASHA Insurance with 321.9 million manat ($189 million), and Ateshgah Life Insurance with 99.2 million manat ($58 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy