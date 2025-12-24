Azerbaijan on verge of securing UNESCO World Heritage status for Sheki

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Azerbaijan's Sheki city will soon be inscribed on the World Heritage List, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Ilgar Isbatov told reporters on the occasion of declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in the country, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has made great contributions to the world in the field of urban planning and architecture for centuries.

"There are monuments such as the Icherisheher, Maiden Tower, and the Shirvanshahs' Complex on the territory of our country, which were inscribed on the World Heritage List. Sheki city will also soon be inscribed on the list. All this shows that Azerbaijan is one of the territories where urban planning and architectural art have been formed and developed since ancient times. Ancient architectural schools existed here, and these works were successfully continued in the next stages of history," the official explained.

Isbatov emphasized that, especially during the period when National Leader Heydar Aliyev governed Azerbaijan, drastic changes were made in this field in accordance with the requirements of the modern era, and the process was carried out systematically:

"A fundamental turnaround has been achieved in the planning of our cities and villages. Institutional institutions have been established to ensure that these works are sustainable and consistent," he added.

