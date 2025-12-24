Azerbaijan’s religious equality fuels its rise as model of democratic tolerance - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ The equal activities of different confessions in Azerbaijan enhance the democratic and tolerant image of the country, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders in Baku, Trend reports.

"Another important message conveyed in President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's address last year was specifically directed to religious leaders. The philosophy of this message shows that religious figures are not only leaders of places of worship, but also bearers of spiritual values, individuals who have a significant influence on shaping society in a spirit of common sense," he explained.

The official noted that the call for improving spiritual and moral education is particularly relevant in today's era of globalization, information overload, and the decline of values.

"This doesn't contradict, but complements the principles of secular statehood.

Over the past period, this work has been accompanied by thoughtful ideological and educational efforts. The equal functioning of hundreds of registered religious organizations and various confessions is one of the key factors that enhances Azerbaijan's democratic and tolerant image on the international stage.

Systematic steps have been taken to promote Azerbaijan's state-religion model as a beacon of peace globally, and close collaboration platforms have been established with renowned think tanks and international organizations," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel