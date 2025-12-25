Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Khojavend and Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the villages of Shushakand and Khanyurdu in the Khojaly district, the settlement of Girmizi Bazar in the Khojavend district, and the village of Mammadbayli in the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 20 families (83 people) are returning to Shushakand, 12 families (50 people) to Khanyurdu, 37 families (169 people) to Girmizi Bazar, and 29 families (147 people) to Mammadbayli.

The former IDPs returning to the native land thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.