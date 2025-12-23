Azerbaijan continues trial of Armenian citizens with final statements from defendants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The open court hearing in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasian, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—accused of war crimes, crimes against peace, crimes against humanity, including planning and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, illegal seizure of power, unlawful retention of authority, and numerous other offenses committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan—resumed on December 23, Trend reports.

The session was held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev and reserve judge Gunel Samadova.

Each of the accused was provided with interpreters in their preferred language and defense attorneys, ensuring full compliance with procedural rights.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense lawyers, some victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state prosecution.

Presiding judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that the court proceedings continue with final statements from the accused.

During the hearing, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan continued his final statement.

He voiced his opposing views regarding the accusations and statements made by the prosecution and victims concerning the April 2016 battles, mercenaries, and other issues.

Defendant Mnatsakanyan stated that he was accused of planning the April battles but claimed this was not true. He alleged that all events during the April battles took place within the so-called regime’s “defense regions” and “divisions” and that the fighting was managed by them.

Speaking about damage to civilian objects during the April battles, the defendant claimed that civilian facilities were not deliberately targeted and that military objectives were aimed at instead. He stated that the weapons of the so-called “defense army” (the largest formation of the Armenian armed forces—ed.) were obtained from the Armenian armed forces.

Former artillery brigade commander Mnatsakanyan also addressed accusations related to damage to forests and the destruction of monuments as a result of artillery strikes. He rejected these accusations, stating that monuments could have been damaged by other weapons as well.

“In addition to artillery, these weapons were also used: tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, mortars, hand grenades, etc.,” he said.

The defendant said he did not participate in the Tunnel and Bashlibel incidents (the Tunnel and Bashlibel massacres—ed.), noting that he was undergoing treatment due to an injury at the time and was receiving physiotherapy.

“At that time, the artillery of the central defense region was still newly forming,” he added.

The court proceedings will resume on December 25.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state—including the aforementioned criminal association—on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

