Kyrgyzstan tackles key human rights issues in council’s final meeting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 24. The final meeting of the Human Rights Coordination Council under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan was held on December 23, 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting was chaired by Edil Baisalov, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting was attended by members of the Coordination Council, alongside representatives from Kyrgyzstan’s government agencies responsible for interagency coordination and the implementation of state policy in human rights and freedoms.

During the discussion of the agenda, key issues related to the protection and promotion of human rights in Kyrgyzstan were addressed. Special emphasis was placed on evaluating the activities of the Coordination Council for 2025, analyzing the outcomes achieved, and identifying ongoing challenges and concerns in this field.

Following the meeting, a series of decisions were formulated and adopted, aimed at further strengthening the human rights protection system and improving coordination between government agencies and other relevant stakeholders.