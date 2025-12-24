EBRD approves loan for Georgia’s largest solar power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has given the green light for a loan of up to $25.5 million (22.1 million euros) to ITEC LLC (International Turbine Engine Company) to kickstart the construction and development of a 73 MW solar power plant in Marneuli, Georgia, Trend reports.

With a total cost of $34.9 million, the project aims to establish the country’s largest industrial-scale solar power station, marking a significant step in expanding renewable energy sources. The new plant will add 73 MW of solar capacity to Georgia’s national power system, supporting energy diversification and complementing existing hydroelectric generation.