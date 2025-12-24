Azerbaijan's newly established company notably reduces its charter capital
Azerbaijan's Gipsinvest LLC has reduced its charter capital from 37.4 million manat to 22.8 million manat, following its registration in July 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy