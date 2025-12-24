Uzbekistan, Tajikistan review cooperation on multimodal transport corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 24. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discussed pilot shipments along the “China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan” multimodal transport corridor, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The talks were held during a meeting of the Joint Commission on the Development of International Road Transport between the two countries, which took place on December 22–23 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The meeting was co-chaired by Murodjon Omarov, First Deputy Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Shamsiddin Saidmurodzoda, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed measures to increase the capacity of the “Jartepa (Uzbekistan) – Sarazm (Tajikistan)” border checkpoint, the transition to an electronic system for international road transport permits, and the expansion of permit quotas.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has ascended as a pivotal regional collaborator for Uzbekistan, positioning itself within the upper echelons of the nation’s trade alliances, specifically among the top 20 trade partners. In 2024, the bilateral trade turnover escalated to $702.7 million, indicative of a substantial uptick and underscoring the burgeoning dynamics of economic synergy and transnational collaboration between the two sovereign entities.

