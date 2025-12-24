Iran's South Pars Gas spills beans on its 7th refinery's output in 9M2025
In the first nine months of 2025, Iran's South Pars Gas Company's 7th refinery produced a record 11.7 billion cubic meters of gas. The refinery also produced 404,000 tons of ethane, 224,000 tons of propane, and 222,000 tons of butane.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy