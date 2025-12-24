Iran's South Pars Gas spills beans on its 7th refinery's output in 9M2025

In the first nine months of 2025, Iran's South Pars Gas Company's 7th refinery produced a record 11.7 billion cubic meters of gas. The refinery also produced 404,000 tons of ethane, 224,000 tons of propane, and 222,000 tons of butane.

